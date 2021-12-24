Apple Watch Series 7 GPS | $339 | Amazon

Alerrrrt! The Apple Watch Series 7—the newest in the Apple Watch line—is on sale, but only if you like green. Just kidding, the other colors are on sale, too, but you’ll save the most if you’re willing to sport this forest-colored chrome look. The Series 7 GPS is fit with a Retina display that’s larger than the last Apple Watch, and it stays on all the time for those of you who want, um, an actual watch. I t also includes new features like workout tracking for Pilates classes, new health apps to track blood oxygen levels and heart rate, and much faster charging. Get your new green wristwatch for $339 toda y.