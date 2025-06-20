Not everyone has the space to keep a garage full of tools on hand. If you prioritize space, you know the value of a single tool that can do it all. This ratchet wrench kit comes with two cordless ratchets that are perfect for construction, auto repair, and even home repair work.

Included in the kit are the ARW1209 wrench and the ARW2107 wrench. The first of the two is a 3/8" angled square drive that can work in tight spaces and allows for up to 45 ft-lbs of tightening torque by hand. The latter is a 1/4" angled head designed for working in an engine bay without issue. You'll be able to get up to 30 ft-lbls of tightening torque by hand. Also, you get a carrying bag and a powerful 12V lithium battery, capable of charging super fast. Bring it back up to 100% in just an hour.

These ratchet wrenches are engineered with high-quality materials for fast and easy removal work and implement an ergonomic soft grip to ensure maximum control and comfort while you work. They have built-in LEDs so you can illuminate your work area, great for tight spots that lack a light source.

StackSocial normally lists this ratchet wrench combo set for $140, but for a limited time, the website has knocked the price down to just $115. That's a 17% discount, amounting to savings of $25.