Up to 70% off Select Vibes | Adam & Eve



This is a huge sale for Adam & Eve! Right now, get up to 70% off over one hundred different vibes. Celebrate the end of summer with a goodie for yourself or your partner. No code is needed.

Advertisement

This is a good old-fashioned G-spot rotating rabbit. A pleasure relic from yesteryear and still one of Adam & Eve’s best sellers. It’s so retro is still takes batteries. With seven vibration speeds and patterns, the flexible jelly material will get you where you want to be in no time. I love seeing these rabbits that still have the pearls for ultimate stimulation. The control panel is easy to maneuver in the most intense of self-love sessions. Hey, almost two thousand happy customers can’t be wrong.

I’ve heard you gents, and I promise to make sure you boys have your plugs and strokers highlighted more. That being said, this is a new toy for Adam & Even. The Sweetie Rechargeable Plug is bringing thrills to the backyard. There are seven vibe modes; it’s soft silicone and lasts up to sixty minutes on one charge. It’s five and a half inches long and is sure to be a best-seller very soon.

Speaking of lube, Wicked’s Hybrid Lubricant was included with a toy I reviewed last year. It’s not left my nightstand since. Wicked is hands down, my number one. It’s unbelievably silky and so slick on everything. It’s absolutely safe on your toys, your condoms, you, and your partner. There is zero sent, and it lasts; oh boy, does it last. The best is it’s in a super discreet and all black bottle, so no reason to hide it. I guarantee this will be your go-to once you try it.

Standard shipping is $8.