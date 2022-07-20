Reserve Galaxy Smartphone | $100 credit | Samsung
The next Samsung Unpacked event is happening on August 10 and with that, we know we will be seeing new announcements across their Galaxy lineup of products. In fact, we’ll be seeing the latest Galaxy Smartphone, Galaxy Watch, and Galaxy Buds. If you’re already set on getting yourself one or even all of these new Galaxy products, Samsung is offering Samsung credit to anyone who makes a reservation. Reserving the Galaxy Smartphone will grant you a $100 credit, the Galaxy Watch will grant you a $50 credit, and the Galaxy Buds will grant you a $30 credit. However, if you want all three, you’ll unlock a $200 credit to use during pre-order.
We’re expecting to get a first look at the Galaxy Z Fold4, Galaxy Z Flip4, Galaxy Watch5, and Galaxy Watch5 Pro at this event so make sure to tune in on August 10.