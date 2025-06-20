Get unlimited AI Power at Your Fingertips for Life for Just $69

Logo
ByMike Fazioli
AI's power is unlimited, and so is the number of queries you can make every month with BrowserCopilot AI.

Have you run headfirst into one or several of the many AI pay models yet? It's amazing how you seem to run out of credits or tokens or whatever just as you're really getting acclimated to the vast powers of artificial intelligence. Rather than feed that machine more money or scale back your AI usage, get a lifetime subscription to BrowserCopilot AI's Unlimited Plan for just $69 at StackSocial. The Unlimited Plan works exactly as it sounds — unlimited queries every month with this Chrome-based assistant that uses ChatGPT, Claude, and Gemini to get your answers or solutions quickly and accurately.

Priced separately, subscriptions to those three AI models would cost you $60 every month. So this amazing 88% off StackSocial deal pays for itself completely in just over one month, and everything from that point forward is gravy. Advanced features like AI Vision, which allows you to do a screengrab and paste it directly into BrowserCopilot AI, and top-level privacy features that are GDPR compliant and CCPA ready, are also yours for a lifetime. And since BrowserCopilot is Chrome based, it's ready to assist you in whatever site or app you're using.

A lifetime subscription to BrowserCopilot AI's Unlimited Plan with three models carries a recommended price of $619, but StackSocial's blown that away with this 88% off deal to offer it to you for just $69.

