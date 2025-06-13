Get Two Magnetic Phone Mounts for Cars or Indoor Use for Just $35 at StackSocial

Keeping your phone securely fastened in your car is crucial if you’re relying on it as a navigation device, or for hands-free calling, or in case of emergency. That means you need a reliable mount that can affix to your dashboard or windshield while holding your phone in place, without having to worry about it tumbling to the floor on a bumpy road. StackSocial is selling two-packs of great suction-cup mounts with a powerful magnet to hold your phone in place for just $35 — a 56% discount — or you can buy one for just $20.

Adjustable Magnetic Suction Cup Phone Mount | $35 for 2 | StackSocial

Adjustable Magnetic Suction Cup Phone Mount | $20 for 1| StackSocial

These mounts lock securely to flat surfaces like dashboards and windshields, and can be used indoors on desktops, smooth glass, or tile surfaces thanks to their powerful suction cup. (The included mounting plate is recommended for dashboards.) Once locked in, the powerful N52 magnet holds your MagSafe smartphone — anything from the iPhone 12 on up to the current 16 series — and holds it firmly so you can drive with confidence. For non-MagSafe phones, there is a magnetic ring included to mount to your phone or phone case. The mounts are 360-degrees adjustable for perfect positioning for driving, taking video calls, or watching videos. Get a 2-pack for just $35 at StackSocial and have one for your car and one for your home, or just get one for $20.