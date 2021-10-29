True Luxury Egyptian Cotton Bedding | $59 | Amazon

It’s dark in the morning! It’s dark at night! But it’s also 60 degrees out and raining, because you know, climate change. Winter is coming, so get this True Luxury Egyptian Cotton bedding for just $59 on Amazon, and cozy up in 1,000 thread count sheets like you deserve. It features a sateen weave and the Queen-sized set includes a fitted sheet, a flat sheet, and two pillowcases. They’re made with natural fibers and are Oeko-Tex certified. So when you’re spending the morning, evening, afternoon, and in-between times just trying to sleep away the season, you can do it in soft, breathable fabrics that are 45% off the regular price.