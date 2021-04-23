Get to Know Sunday Scaries, a Totally Cool CBD Brand Whose Only Goal Is to Get You to Chill TF Out

Top product: Everyday Scaries Bundle Photo : Sunday Scaries

Top product: Everyday Scaries Bundle

If you believe in astrology then you‘d know that after a fast-paced finish of fiery Aries, we’ve collectively entered Taurus season! Besides sheer stubbornness, our Taurus brethren love being able to indulge. Yes my friends, pure hedonism—only doing what you want is the name of the game.

Advertisement

Naturally, this fits in well with the ever-famous stoner holiday, 4/20. Taking a load off and engaging in self-care while not being sober?! Sign me up, please! Alas, if you live in the US, there are some places where the miracle plant of marijuana isn’t legal. You’ve probably brainstormed ways to indulge the rest of the weekend without breaking the law.

That’s where Sunday Scaries comes into play. Started by former bar owners Mike and Beau, the emphasis on relaxation came into fruition after multiple weeks of being extremely stressed by the day-to-day of maintaining a successful business. After trying CBD, their world was transformed. They were finally at ease! But it also sparked their motive of getting as many people as possible to get a dose of chill.

Since then they’ve expanded from the original tincture CBD oil to gummies, candy strips, and vegan options that a variety of folks can ingest and engage in some self-care. Let’s take a look at some of their most popular products.

Photo : Sunday Scaries

G/O Media may get a commission Bra Bearies Strawberry CBD Gummies $20 at Sunday Scaries Use the promo code 420

With the ever-popular Everyday Scaries Bundle, you’ll get a laid-back trucker hat and a bottle of CBD gummies that are enhanced with vitamins because while you should take care of your mental health, your physical health is also important!



Photo : Sunday Scaries

Advertisement

If you believe that variety is absolutely the spice of life, I’d invest in The Rando Bundle. With both Vegan AF CBD gummies, a bottle of original CBD Gummies, and the fruit punch-flavored CBD Tincture Oil, you’ll never have run out of ways to enjoy your downtime.



G/O Media may get a commission Rando Bundle $64 at Sunday Scaries Use the promo code 420

Photo : Sunday Scaries

Advertisement

So you want a little of this and a little of that? Side Piece has you covered. With fruit punch-flavored Tincture CBD Oil and a bottle of CBD gummies, you’ll be chilling for days to come.



Photo : Sunday Scaries

Advertisement

No. You’re not eating actual unicorns, but they taste exactly as you’d imagine. Infused with CBD, you’ll also satisfy your sweet tooth while getting some much-needed R&R.

