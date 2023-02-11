Get Those Floors Sparkling Clean With 39% Off This Turbo Microfiber Mop Floor Cleaning System

Turbo Microfiber Mop Floor Cleaning System | $21 | Amazon | Clip Coupon



Ready for spring cleaning? No? You will be when you pick up the Turbo Microfiber Mop Floor Cleaning System. You get a microfiber mop that’s perfect for picking up dirt, dust, pet hair, and anything else just chilling in your floor for an easy way to do some tidying up. It comes with a 360-degree rotating head and a telescoping handle to make sure you can get to all those little hard-to-reach places. And as part of this kit, you get four reusable pads as well. Just pop them off and chuck them in the washer, then use them again to clean things up. Best of all? It’s 39% off right now, making it just $21. Be sure to clip the on-page coupon to score additional savings. That means you can get this kit for less scratch than a takeout dinner. And you know your floors are dirty, so go ahead and do something about that.