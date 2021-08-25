Car Phone Suction Mount | $21 | Amazon

Most car phone mounts do one thing—hold up our phones. But have we ever stopped to ask, “is that enough?” The answer of course no. It’s always no. Why stop at holding up our phones when we can also hold up our tires? Some might say this image was made to showcase how strong the mount’s suction is. Those people are suckers. The real reason which the rest of us can see clearly is to let us know that our tires don’t belong on the ground. They belong suspended six inches down from wherever we decide to mount this bad boy. You can get started with mounting your tires for only $21. Just k eep in mind you will need four of them to mount all four of your tires.