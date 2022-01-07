Snuggle-Pedic Full Body Pillow | $45 | Amazon | Clip Coupon



A full body pillow can be a lot of things, like a a therapeutic sleep aid for those with back pain, or maybe a boyfriend, if you draw a happy face on it and name it Dave. Whatever you may need it for, the Snuggle-Pedic Full Body Pillow is down to $45 at Amazon right now. Jokes aside, this hypoallergenic memory foam pillow is machine washable (yes, you should be washing your entire pillow) and offers firm support for side sleepers. It’s normally $70, but it’s marked down by 14% already. Clip the coupon underneath to save an additional 25%. You’ll sleep better, cuddle more, and don’t have to answer anyone’s questions about why you drew a Sharpie face on it.