Holy Stone 2-Axis Gimbal DPS Drone With 4K Camera | $210 | Amazon



Drones are a big old present for kids who are a little bit older, or adults that just love new gadgets to mess around with. They’re one of those things that’s all about leisure, and if you’ve been waiting to get one while it’s got a big chunk off thanks to a sale, then this Holy Stone 2-Axis Gimbal DPS Drone With 4K Camera is 30% off today at $210. The Holy Stone 2-Axis Gimbal DPS Drone With 4K Camera has a 2-axis motorized gimbal for stability, a 4K EIS camera for incredible views and clarity, has a battery life of up to 26 minutes of stable fight and picture capture, is surprisingly easy to use, and has a powerful GPS module for better flights .