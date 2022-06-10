Cushy Form Floor Mattress | $100 | Amazon



The perfect product exists. It’s the Cushy Form Floor Mattress that’s available for $100 at Amazon when you clip the coupon on the page. And why wouldn’t you want to save 33% on this masterpiece? It’s made of durable, 4" thick, foldable foam, and it comes with its own carrying case. It’s ideal for spending nights under the stars and sleeping next to your kid’s crib alike. Not only that, but it’s plush and breathable, allowing you (or your guest) (or whomever) to snuggle up on it without the mattress losing its shape or comfort. Best of all? It includes an easy-to-remove cover that is, and I’m not joking, machine washable. Bring it with you on your next camping trip, or just camping-on-the-lawn night, and tell me it’s not a game-changer. You won’t be able to. I haven’t been camping since 2007, but I’m positive on this one.