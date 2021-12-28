E Tronic Edge Running Belt | $13 | Amazon | Clip Coupon



Starting a fitness regime in the new year? You’re gonna want to grab the E Tronic Edge Running Belt first. It’s down to $13 at Amazon when you clip the coupon, but it’d be worth it at full price. Soft and lightweight, it’s a subtle way to hold your phone, keys, and any other small essentials on your brand-new daily (or nightly) run. The neoprene belt is stretchy and durable, offers enough storage compartments to double as a wallet, and has a zip closure for easy access on the go. It also includes reflective elements for safety. It’s like a streamlined fanny pack, but way cooler. And offered in 6 colors. Now you really have no excuse not to go for that jog.