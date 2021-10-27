Corsair K95 Mechanical Keyboard | $14 0 | Amazon

For those who have never tried one, modern mechanical keyboards are a neat computer accessory. Not only do they give a satisfying click when you press them, but each keycap can be removed and replaced, which allows for some creative customization options. If you’re looking for a good option at a low price, Amazon has Corsair’s K95 keyboard down to $140 today ($60 off its regular price). There’s a lot to like here, from its Cherry MX switches to its 18 programmable keys that allow for quick commands. But I mostly just want to inform you that when this deal was th rough Best Buy, the little “color” note listed the keyboard’s color as “Gunmetal.” Not black. Not grey. Gunmetal. That rules. Unfortunately, this new Amazon deal doesn’t specify that, but we know in our hearts its Gunmetal.

Advertisement

This story was originally published by Giovanni Colantonio on 01/25/2021 and updated by Joe Tilleli with new information on 10/27/2021.