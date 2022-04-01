Apple iPad Mini 4, 128G | $290 | StackSocial

We all know what an iPad is so I won’t bore you with all the details, but this particular version is an iPad Mini 4, 128GB, refurbished with wifi and 4G unlocked. It comes with accessories including pre-installed tempered glass, a snap-on plastic case, UL certified wall charger, Lightning cable, and original Apple box, so you can save the fancy box forever and pretend like you’re going to use it for something someday. iOS 15 is pre-installed and the iPad boasts a 1.5GHz Apple A8 processor so it can handle the toughest of tasks, even though yours will probably just be answering emails and watching YouTube videos. It has a ten hour battery life so you can be an iPad kid even at the longest social events. With an original value of $730, this 60% off deal for $290 is one to jump on immediately.