200 Care Touch Lens Cleaning Wipes With 6 Microfiber Cloths | $14 | Amazon | Promo Code 10VBCDDW + Clip Coupon

400 Care Touch Lens Cleaning Wipes | $19 | Amazon | Promo Code 15DVOHD7 + Clip Coupon

Listen, we’re all guilty of cleaning our glasses with a random tissue now and then, or pulling up a sleeve over our first to wipe the screen clean on our laptops before taking a picture for a friend. But it’s 2022, and we need to stop doing that. Fortunately, we can grab 200 Care Touch Lens Cleaning Wipes With 6 Microfiber Cloths included for just $14 at Amazon. You’ll need to use promo code 10VBCDDW after clipping the coupon on the page to get that deal, but it’s a tiny bit of effort for a life hack that’s obviously worth it. If you live in a house of many glasses wearers and personal device havers, you may want to go with the 400 Care Touch Lens Cleaning Wipes pack. That’s only $19 when you, again, clip the coupon and enter promo code 15DVOHD7 at checkout. They’re an easy essential that slips into a pocket or purse for super-cool glasses- and- phone- screen cleaning sessions on the go. It’s fine! Everyone needs to on occasion.