Monster Hunter Rise + Sunbreak | $60 | Amazon

The Monster Hunter series is one of the most rewarding sets of video games to dedicate your time to in order to ma ster the systems and explore its content. They also require incredible patience to get acclimated. with each new game though, they’ve become more and more approachable for newcomers. Monster Hunter Rise is the latest with its expansion Sunbreak which released earlier this summer. Take down towering monsters alongside your friends on Nintendo Switch for just $60 in both the base game and expansion.