41mm Apple Watch Series 7 w/Cellular | $249 | Amazon | Clip Coupon

The stainless steel, 41mm Starlight version of the Apple Watch Series 7 with GPS and cellular is already discounted by a fairly crazy $199, and you can knock another $40 off when you clip the coupon. This deal includes the Starlight Sport Band, and while many other variants you can look at on that page are also on sale, this is far and away the deepest discount, bringing this stainless watch down to the same price range as aluminum body versions. It’s really quite the deal, and I wouldn’t expect it to last very long.

A little about the Series 7, now: this is the successor to the excellent Series 6, and as such brings with it all of the same improvements offered by that watch: a blood oxygen sensor and ECG sensor, for example, while also offering all of the many improvements the watch has picked up along the way, like irregular heart rate notifications, workout auto-detection, always-on display, and much more. The Series 7 adds fast wireless charging to the mix, as well as a nearly bezel-free screen. Being the stainless steel version, you’ll also get the excellent premium feel and extreme scratch resistance of that watch, so in a year’s time it will still look almost as pristine as the day you bought it. You know, under normal usage. I’m sure there are those among you who’ve managed to trash your stainless watch. There always are, after all.