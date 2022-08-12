DOSS PartyBoom Speaker | $125 | Amazon

Party season requires a good sound system. While some people might have loads of speakers and a full setup, it’s probably a lot easier to just get one really good Bluetooth speaker and take it from there. The DOSS PartyBoom Speaker is 30% off today at $125, and has a load of features that make it worthwhile . With one 6.5-inch woofer and dual 2-inch tweets this speaker is capable of incredibly complex and deep sounds with excellent punchy bass and an incredible range, it also has six different light modes to choose from so you can help the vibe visually while the music is pumping. This excellent Bluetooth speaker is great as a party speaker, or just sat at home in a room where you love to listen to music. It’s what you want, when you want.