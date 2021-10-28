The Outer Worlds (Switch) | $20 | Target

The Outer Worlds and The Outer Wilds may have come out over a year ago, but their nearly identical names are still easy to mix up to this day. I’m not above mixing them up in casual conversation 12 months later. Here’s a quick reminder in case you’ve forgotten which is w hich. The Outer Worlds? Space faring RPG by Obsidian in the style of Fallout. The Out Wilds? Indie Ground Hog day where a man plays a banjo in space. Got it? Okay, well now that we have that straightened out, The Outer Worlds is $20 today on Switch. It’s a standout RPG anchored by strong writing and characters, plus a must-play for fans of Fallout.



This post was originally published by Giovanni Colantonio on 12/15/2020 and updated by Joe Tilleli with new information on 10/28/2021.