TP-Link Archer AX6000 WiFi Router | $250 | Amazon



Sometimes the thing that’s holding back your WiFi signal isn’t your supplier or your devices, but the router itself. It can be tricky to find the right one though, which is where we come in. The TP-Link Archer AX6000 WiFi Router, which just so happens to have 17% off today at $250, and is a great way to know you’re getting every bit of WiFi out of your home. This high-speed router can handle speeds up 4804 Mbps on 5GHz and 1148 Mbps on 2.4 GHz, has an incredibly long-range to make sure there’s nowhere in your home that suffers, and has advanced security features for peace of mind. It also looks a bit like a robotic spider, which we feel is a big win for some people.