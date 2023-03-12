It's all consuming.
Pets

Get the Lowdown on Your Dog's Breed, Personality, and More with 24% Off a DNA My Dog Test

Get a complete picture of your dog's ancestry and other traits for just $60.

By
Brittany Vincent
Find out everything you always wanted to know about your dog with this kit.
Graphic: Brittany Vincent

If you’ve ever wanted to know more about your dog’s breed, why it tends to do the things it does, or traits it may be more apt to have, a DNA test is the answer. You can learn just about anything you ever wanted know about your dog with just a simple swab. It’s quick, easy, and probably won’t annoy your dog. And best of all, this test costs less than most of its competitors.

DNA My Dog Breed Identification Kit | $60 | StackSocial

Right now, you an grab a DNA My Dog Breed Identification Kit for 24% off, making it just $60 at StackSocial. Swab your pet’s cheeks with the included applicator, send in the sample, and just wait for the results. You’ll get a full report on your dog’s genetic breed composition, a breakdown of the levels in your dog’s DNA, and a report on the breed’s traits and health concerns. It’s everything you need to be even more of an expert on your four-legged friend. all with one quick swab. Be sure to grab yours now, because this sale won’t last long.

