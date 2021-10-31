Makita 12V Cordless Ratchet Kit | $133 | Amazon



Having the right tools can you make your job and life a whole lot easier. Especially power tools. No longer will you have to worry about tiring out your wrist, hand, or arm. This cordless ratchet will also help preserve your strength and health in the long run. The constant back and forth motions from an original socket wrench will take a toll on your body which could lead to pain and arthritis. This ratchet is not only comfortable to hold, but it also packs a punch with 35 ft-lbs of max torque. It will easily be able to loosen up those tight bolts. With its low-profile design, you will be able to access those deep and hard-to-reach places. The built-in LED light will also light the way. Do not worry the XPT (Extreme Protection Technology) will keep your tool safe in the harshest of work sites. Reduce operators fatigue today and save $56.