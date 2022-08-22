ASUS ROG Strix NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3090 EVA Edition | $1,350 | Amazon

Not only is the RTX 3090 one of the most powerful GPUs on the market, but this one is sporting the classic purple and green of the Evangelion Unit-01 which Shinji Ikari pilots in Neon Genesis Evangelion. GPU’s have been tough for gamers to come by with the boom in interest in crypto mining, but it looks like that’s beginning to taper off finally. A good GPU is meant for gaming and the GeForce RTX 3090 does that extremely well. Concurrent RT and shading work together for a whole new level of ray tracing performance. It’s $700 off over at Amazon.