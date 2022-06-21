Englander Queen-Sized Air Mattress with Built-In Pump | $105 | Amazon | Clip Coupon



Now that I’ve seen this air mattress, I’m furious I ever slept on any other kind . Especially because the Englander Queen-Sized Air Mattress with Built-In Pump is on sale at Amazon. Clip the coupon to drop the price down from $140 to $105, which is a beyond reasonable price for a versatile item like this. First of all, it can inflate in 90 seconds, and then deflate at the press of a button. It includes a microfiber cover to keep you cool and comfortable all evening. If that weren’t enough, it’s suitable for outdoor and indoor use alike, meaning you can take it camping with you and then back inside when you get rained out and the kids need a different type of adventure. Also , if you’re lacking in extra overnight space, you can offer it to your guests. Or look really good by insisting they take your standard bed while you sleep on this durable, extra-high, and extra-wide air mattress. Oh, and it’s still lightweight enough to be portable. Again, ridiculous that I’ve been coerced into camping with any other type of setup.