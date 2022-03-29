Occlusion Training Bands 2-Pack | $15 | Amazon | Clip Coupon



Okay, so, cards on the table, I don’t think the Occlusion Training Bands that are currently on sale at Amazon are going to make you look exactly like the image above. But if you already look that way, they may help you maintain it? At any rate, you can grab a pack of two for just $15 when you clip the coupon on the product page. That will save you 40% on this thick pair of adjustable resistance bands that can help strengthen and tone your muscles. In fact, the wide design is meant to enhance muscle growth, so maybe you will be able to look like one of the guys in that bodybuilding episode from the first season of SpongeBob. Oh, and the set includes comfort-wrapped buckles (patent pending!) to help keep the bands in place during lifting sessions. These are actually pretty cool. I should not have made fun of them.

