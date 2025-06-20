Get Spring Cleaning Ready With 40% Off a Dyson Ball Vacuum

If you’ve been waiting for the right moment to upgrade your vacuum, this is it. The Dyson Ball Animal Origin Upright Vacuum is currently marked down by a huge $130 at Walmart — bringing the price down to just $200. That’s serious savings on a vacuum designed to handle real-life messes, especially if you’re dealing with pets, kids, or high-traffic floors. With Dyson’s signature Ball™ technology, it glides around corners and furniture with surprising ease, making cleaning feel less like a chore and more like a quick reset for your home.