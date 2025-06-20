Get Spring Cleaning Ready With 40% Off a Dyson Ball Vacuum
Warmer days are ahead folks! If you're a devout spring cleaner, this Dyson deal is the one for you
If you’ve been waiting for the right moment to upgrade your vacuum, this is it. The Dyson Ball Animal Origin Upright Vacuum is currently marked down by a huge $130 at Walmart — bringing the price down to just $200. That’s serious savings on a vacuum designed to handle real-life messes, especially if you’re dealing with pets, kids, or high-traffic floors. With Dyson’s signature Ball™ technology, it glides around corners and furniture with surprising ease, making cleaning feel less like a chore and more like a quick reset for your home.
Suggested Reading
Related Content
What makes this model stand out is the powerful suction and self-adjusting cleaner head that automatically adapts as you move from carpet to hardwood. Built by Dyson, it uses Radial Root Cyclone™ technology to capture fine dust and stubborn pet hair without losing suction. The whole-machine filtration helps trap allergens inside, and the easy, one-click bin emptying keeps your hands clean. Plus, the long 35-foot cord means fewer outlet changes while you clean.
At 40% off, this deal makes premium performance far more accessible. If you’ve wanted that deep-clean feeling without paying full Dyson price, this is a smart time to make the switch.