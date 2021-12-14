INC Men’s Regular-Fit Hooded Parka | $52 | Macy’s | Promo Code GIVE

INC Men’s Houndstooth Plaid Trench Coat | $72 | Macy’s | Promo Code GIVE

INC Men’s Regular-Fit V-Neck Sweater | $30 | Macy’s | Promo Code GIVE

It’s always worth playing with Macy’s filters when looking for a good clothing deal, because you can narrow things down to massive discounts like this one on sweaters and coats at Macy’s. With the promo code GIVE, you can get an extra 20% of one of several already-marked-down pieces of outerwear , like this houndstooth plaid trenchcoat, marked down to $72 after the promo code from $180. Or hey you could get this extremely red hooded parka and be blindingly visible on a rainy day for $78 off! And when you get to your dance party, you’ll want a cool v-neck underneath, so here’s a $30 v-neck sweater that might have been partially made with the end of another sweater, I don’t know.