You know how you like to read your horoscope, on occasion? Or maybe plug in the date, time, and location of your birth to pull up that complicated chart you don’t actually know how to read? Allow Hint, a unique horoscope and astrology app, to step in. When you unlock your free 7-day trial to Hint, you’ll immediately get access to features like your personalized synastry report for you and your crush (just in time for Valentine’s Day, how about that?). You may have heard of them for their celebrity synastry charts, but the core of hint is personalized guidance from real astrologers (not artificial intelligence!). With a full Hint subscription, you’ll receive intimacy and relationship assessments, birth charts, and more. But what sets Hint apart is if you have any questions about not just their reports , but really anything else pertaining to all things zodiac, you can reach out to the astrologer that’s been matched with you to clear it all up. Day or night . No limits on how many questions you can ask, either. Of course, you might not like their ans wers, but at least knowing is better than wondering. Yes, I’m a Virgo.