Runow Water Rowing Machine | $467 | Amazon

Fitness is time-consuming. It’s not just the time you need to spend actually exercising either, just getting to the gym often eats up a chunk of your day. Well, if you’ve got the right equipment at home, you can get that time back, and this Runow Water Rowing Machine is on sale for $467 today, which is 42% off. It uses water as the resistance method, which means it’s easier to adjust, lighter overall, and longer-lasting too. It’s an excellent way to make sure you can keep on top of your cardio while at home, and is sure to help your get fitter.