Outdoors

Get on the Water This Summer With an Inflatable Kayak for $88

Amazon has its #1 best-selling inflatable kayak for sale for 48% off.

By
Joe Tilleli
A man and a woman riding in the inflatable kayak on the water,
Photo: Amazon

Ideal for couples who want to enjoy time together on the water, this two-person inflatable kayak might just become your new favorite activity this summer. An inflatable kayak is a great option for those who want to enjoy the water but don’t want to deal with the hassle of traditional kayaks. They’re portable, lightweight, and easy to store when not in use.

Explorer K2 2-Person Inflatable Kayak | $88 | Amazon

Inflatable kayaks are also significantly more affordable than their traditional counterparts. The Explore K2 Kayak is a #1 best-seller at Amazon and right now it’s a solid 48% off.

