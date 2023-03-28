Get on the Water This Summer With an Inflatable Kayak for $88

Ideal for couples who want to enjoy time together on the water, this two-person inflatable kayak might just become your new favorite activity this summer. An inflatable kayak is a great option for those who want to enjoy the water but don’t want to deal with the hassle of traditiona l kayaks. They’re portable, lightweight, and easy to store when not in use.

Explorer K2 2-Person Inflatable Kayak | $88 | Amazon

Inflatable kayaks are also significantly more affordable than their traditional counterparts. The Explore K2 Kayak is a #1 best-seller at Amazon and right now it’s a solid 48% off.

