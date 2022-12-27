We may earn a commission from links on this page.

Original Peloton Bike | $1195 | 17% Off | Amazon



Get a New Year’s resolution you’ll keep, and grab this Peloton Bike for 17% off at Amazon. This stationary bike is great for small spaces like apartments, since it has only a 2' x 4' footprint. Peloton’s whole deal is aspirational and inspirational; a little lofty, but the bike helps you form habits and stay motivated. The wide screen display shows your stats like speed, resistance, and heart rate as you exercise—so you know when to push and when you’re doing great. W ith a (separate) Peloton membership, you can access on-demand and live classes to put your fitness goals to the test . Who doesn’t want to kick their own butt?