EVO Gym Portable Home Strength Training | $170 | Amazon



For me, the hardest part of working out is just building consistency . To have to go to a gym that’s a 10-minute drive from my house just gives me too many opportunities to make an excuse not to work out that day. Oh it’s cold out ... Oh the gym will be crowded today ... Oh it’s expensive to maintain. This is why a home gym can be a great motivator to stick to a workout regimen—and you don’t even need a ton of space to do it! The EVO Gym can train you with hundreds of exercises with weights from 10 to 320 lbs. And the whole thing can fold up to fit into a backpack. Right now Amazon has it for just $170 so set yourself up to actually follow through with your n ew y ear’s resolution in 2023.