Get Gaming With 21% Off This Awesome Terminator 2 Arcade Machine

Good news for Arnie fans, or fans of creepy silver robot things, because this Arcade1Up Terminator 2 Arcade Machine is 21% off today at $553. This machine has two guns with force feedback for a more satisfying experience, a Wi-Fi leaderboard for the competitive edge, adjustable volume, and an anti-tip strap.

The Arcade1Up Terminator 2 Arcade Machine makes for an excellent addition to any home, but especially one with a cool underground bar that already has lots of exciting things like a pool table, and the eternal solitude offered by not having to see other people.