PC gaming handhelds have really taken off in the last couple years. Valve kicked off the trend with its various models of the Steam Deck, and now ASUS has thrown its hat in the race with the ROG Ally. Though let's not forget that a gaming handheld isn't the only way to game on the go.

You might find that the better device for you is a gaming laptop. It's comparably portable, able to fit right in your bag, offers an even larger display, and it can be used for more than just game. Use it as, well, ya know, a laptop.

The HP Victus 15.6-inch gaming laptop offers a 1080p display capable of up to 144Hz. It's powered by an Intel Core i7 processor with 16GB of RAM and a 512GB SSD. It's working with an NVIDIA GeForce RTX 5060 graphics card.

Right now, you can get the HP Victus gaming laptop for $329 off. Walmart normally has it for $1,279, but for a limited time, you can get it for just $950. Additionally, you'll get a 3-month subscription to Xbox PC Game Pass. For 90 days, you'll be able to play games like Hollow Knight: Silksong and Halo: Master Chief Collection free of charge.