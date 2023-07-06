Get Exclusive Deals and Perks With a My Best Buy Membership

This one’s for Best Buy fans who are ready to take their loyalty to the next level. Your favorite tech retailer is rolling out a new membership program to meet more of your needs as a customer. The name is My Best Buy, and it’s designed to provide you with special perks and exclusive deals in exchange for a fee. The first tier, which comes with free standard shipping, costs nothing — but if you want more benefits, you can pay either $50 or $180 per year for services like extended return windows, 24/7 tech support, and product protection plans.

This is a perfect model for people who take their technology purchases seriously. And the exclusive deals are nothing to sniff at. We’re talking great savings across Best Buy’s whole product range, including items from name brands like Apple, Microsoft, HP, and Samsung. Check out the special disc ounts and then head over to the My Best Buy page to sign up now.