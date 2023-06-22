Get Excited: Coconut Water Cold Brew Is Now at Bluestone Lane

Coconut water plus caffeine? Sign. us. up. One of the world’s best-known coconut-water makers has partnered with Bluestone Lane to launch a brand-new drink, Coconut Water Cold Brew, just in time for summer. This delicious concoction is already available as a pick-me-up in the chain’s cafes around the country and was created to fuel your activities all summer long. Try it now at your nearest location, which you can find here.



Coconut Water Cold Brew | Bluestone Lane & Vita Coco | Find locations here

If you’re not familiar with Bluestone Lane, they’re a super-chic cafe chain that delivers a taste of Aussie coffee culture at more than 60 locations around the US. And it’s no surprise they teamed up with Vita Coco (which we featured recently for its *excellent* Coconut Juices). The new Coconut Water Cold Brew combines Vita Coco Original Coconut Water with Bluestone Lane’s signature Flagstaff brew, plus a little house-made vanilla syrup to round out the flavor. Fans are calling it light and refreshing, with notes of toasted almond and milk chocolate. Find your nearest Bluestone Lane location here and try the Coconut Water Cold Brew now.