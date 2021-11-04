Overwatch (PC) | $11 | Eneba | Use code OW2023

I love Overwatch, but I haven’t played it in years. During one of my last sessions with the game in 2017, I played a round as Bastion and got absolutely wrecked. Several children got on mic to dunk on me and I decided I could never show my face in the shooter again. But you, dear reader, are likely stronger than me. I have faith that you are thick-skinned enough to brave the sea of mad children and enjoy a fun video game. If you fit that description, Eneba currently has Overwatch on sale for PC. Use the code OW2023 at checkout and you’ll get a digital key for just $11. All jokes about toxicity aside, Overwatch remains a great multiplayer experience that’s especially fun with friends. At $11, it’s a solid entry into the series ahead of Overwatch 2, which is coming... eventually. Just without Jeff Kaplan at the helm.

This story was originally published by Giovanni Colantonio on 01/11/2021 and updated with new information on 11/04/2021.