Cuisinart - 17pc Cooking and Baking Gadget Set - Stainless Steel | $18 | 64% Off | Best Buy

Hey, you’re a grown-up now. Maybe we’d use the word “adulting,” if that’s in your vocabulary and it’s not cringe. A dulting means you’re probably cooking for yourself, of course—and there’s always some kitchen thing you need that you don’t yet own. I’m pleased to introduce you to this 17 piece cooking set by Cuisinart that’s only $18 at Best Buy. Used to be $50! Lucky you! Basically, this set has every little tool you wish you had in a kitchen crisis. (Sending rays of judgment towards you if you’re not using measuring cups and spoons, tbh.) T hese durable tools aid your kitchen quests with stainless steel and silicone, and they’re entirely dishwasher safe. Even if your kitchen is well stocked, it’s always nice to have extra utensils for baking projects, you know? Swipe these for 64% off at Best Buy, you grown-up-person.