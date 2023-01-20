Get Comfy With This Adjustable Memory Foam Pillow

Coop Home Goo ds Original Loft Pillow | $72 | Amazon

It’s time to get picky about pillows. Flat ones won’t support you the way you think the will—and ultra-fluffy ones won’t either. It’s time you take matters into your own hands, with a Coop adjustable pillow. What is interesting about this pillow is your ability to add or remove fluff for the perfect sleep posture. Simply unzip the pillow and adjust the cross-cut memory foam fill as you please. Coop gives some guidance on sleep styles—stomach sleepers need less foam than side sleepers, but feel free to roll around and see what you like. A better sleep posture leads to a better night’s sleep (obviously), and can alleviate snoring and pain too. The perfect pillow design is quite literally in your hands.