Quility Weighted Blanket | $30-$84 | Amazon | Clip Coupon



If you find yourself wanting a little more sturdiness in your blanket, or you know somebody else who would benefit from one, then a weighted blanket can be a huge quality of life improvement . That extra weight can help calm nerves and anxiety, and this Quility Weighted Blanket is on sale today with varying discounts, some of which you need to apply the clip coupon before adding it to your cart. The Quility Weighted Blanket c omes in a huge array of different colors and sizes, but all of them are made with premium micro glass beads inside to evenly distribute the weight, are thick for warmth, incredibly comfortable, and good for a variety of situations. It’s just an excellent way to bring a bit of reassurance to some people.