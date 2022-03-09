Asus ROG Rapture Wi-Fi Gaming Router | $116 | Amazon



Asus is currently selling its AC2900 ROG gaming router for $53 off. What exactly makes it a gaming router? Well, f rom what I can tell, this is their standard AC2900 router but with RGB light because, ya know .. . gaming. So if you are going for that peak, glowing gamer aesthetic, why stop at just the PC itself? They also say is ideal for cloud gaming, having a triple-level game accelerator that optimizes your online gaming packets all the way from your PC to the game server. The headline here is that it’s only $116.