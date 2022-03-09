Asus ROG Rapture Wi-Fi Gaming Router | $116 | Amazon
Asus is currently selling its AC2900 ROG gaming router for $53 off. What exactly makes it a gaming router? Well, from what I can tell, this is their standard AC2900 router but with RGB light because, ya know ... gaming. So if you are going for that peak, glowing gamer aesthetic, why stop at just the PC itself? They also say is ideal for cloud gaming, having a triple-level game accelerator that optimizes your online gaming packets all the way from your PC to the game server. The headline here is that it’s only $116.