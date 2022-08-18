Fanttik T8 APEX 2000 Amp Jump Starter | $84 | Amazon

I can only imagine one thing worse than having a car battery die on me with no one else to jump my car and that’s actually having someone around and now my introverted ass has to ask them for assistance. Save yourself the trouble with an emergency 2000 amp jump starter. Just keep this in the back of your car and never worry about having to talk to strangers ever again. One charge will last you 24 months of having it on standby. Just set a reminder in your phone two years out to take it inside for a quick charge. It also works as a charger for phones, laptops, and more. It’s 51% off at Amazon today only.