Get an 11-Inch Android Tablet From onn While It's Just $75

If this headline about a $75 Android tablet stopped you in your tracks, we can hardly blame you. This StackSocial open-box deal on the Tablet Pro from onn., which sports a clear 11-inch screen, 4GB of RAM and 128GB of storage, and a robust 18-hour battery life, is the real deal, and it brings the price of the onn. Tablet Pro down from $159 to just $75.

If you’re wondering just how much Android tablet you can get for just $75 and you’re afraid the answer is “not much,” let us set your mind at ease. The onn. Tablet Pro has a 1200 x 2000 resolution screen powered by an octa-core 2.2GHz processor, a memory card reader if you want to expand on the 128GB of built-in storage, a 5MP front camera and 8MP rear camera, and built-in Google Kids Space & Entertainment Space. The open-box designation comes with verification that the tablet is still in new condition, which makes the $75 price for this Android tablet even crazier. But it’s real, and it’s happening right now — head to StackSocial and claim your onn. Tablet Pro for just $75 before the deal ends.