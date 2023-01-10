It's all consuming.
Home Goods

Get Ahead of Spring Cleaning With This Rubbermaid Sale

Big totes here! Getcha big plastic totes here! Up to 15% off!

Erin O'Brien
Photo: Amazon

Rubbermaid Sale | Up to 15% Off | Amazon

After winter comes spring, and you’ll need a place to store ... big sweaters, Christmas decorations, and maybe your collectible stuff during a move. Whatever you’re storing, these Rubbermaid totes are gonna keep it cozy and airtight. Take up to 15% off a bunch of different sizes of Rubbermaid totes—above is the 23.75 gallon capacity bins, in a four pack. These are stackable, and have a semi-transparent base, so you can peep what’s inside. Store your kid’s toys! Store your favorite sweaters! These shorter stacking totes are great for under-the-bed storage—in total, a six-pack will run you $66. Not bad! 

