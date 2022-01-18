Sabrent Rocket Q 1TB NVMe SSD | $90 | Amazon

Did you buy that Sabrent Thunderbolt 3 SSD enclosure I posted about the other day, but have nothing to put in it yet? Well, it so happens that Sabrent is now selling a 1TB SSD to go right along with it for $20 off! This drive boasts 3,200/2,000 MB/s read/writes. That’s megabytes per second, not megabits, so you need to multiply those numbers by 8 to get the speed in terms that most people can hope to relate to. Basically, it’s crazy fast storage, and here’s a fun fact: if you buy this SSD, you’ll get 50% off this enclosure, so even if you didn’t take advantage of that other deal last week, you can still get roughly the same savings (albeit for a different enclosure that, spec-wise, seems roughly the same, minus SATA support). In all honesty, these are overkill for most needs— I’m buying it for extra space on my Xbox Series S because I don’t want to spend over half the cost of the console for the way-too-expensive Seagate expansion— but storage this fast is getting so cheap these days that there’s little reason not to buy it if you have the extra cash on hand. Plus it’s fun to run disk speed benchmarks and watch it fly.