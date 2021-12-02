HP 14" 32GB Intel Chromebook | $170 | Target

HP 14" 64GB Intel Chromebook | $200 | Target

If you missed all the really good Chromebook deals, here’s one more, courtesy of Target. Right now, you can get a 14" HP Intel Celeron Chromebook with 4 GB RAM and 32GB eMMC internal storage for $120 less than its usual price. Also available is the 64GB storage version for only $30 more. These laptops use the lightweight Chrome OS, which is perfect for working writers, studying, watching content around the house, or getting kids online and participating for those times when classes have to be remote.

G/O Media may get a commission 41% Off HP 14" Intel Chromebook 32GB Storage Great Chromebook price

Target has HP Chromebooks discounted way down right now, including this 4GB RAM Intel Celeron-powered model from HP. $170 at Target