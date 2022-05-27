Samsung Galaxy Z Fold3 with 256GB | From $700 | Samsung



Personally, I’m glad that Dennis Duffy was right: Technology is cyclical. We’re back to folding phones again! If you’re also excited about this, you’ll want to take advantage of this deal on the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold3 with 256GB of memory. Or storage. Whatever the more current word for that is. What is usually $2,090 you can grab for just $700, which is savings of 66%. On top of that, you’ll get a free Galaxy Watch4 Classic (a $350 value) and up to $1,100 enhanced trade-in credit on “regular” and cracked screens alike. This is a lot of numbers, so I’ll simplify it: New cool phone, new watch, and free money when you get rid of something you don’t need. Sounds like the best Memorial Day Weekend self-gift ever, if you ask me. The offer is valid now and runs through Tuesday, May 31 (at 9am! ), so get on it.