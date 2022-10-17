Ring Video Doorbell 3 | $ 160 | Amazon



No need to leave the couch to answer the door anymore. Just pull out your phone and check the Ring app to see who’s there via the 1080p camera. Then use the two-way talk function if you feel obliged to ask, “Who’s there?” You can even check on your front door when you aren’t home from wherever you are. Get notified on your phone if someone comes to your door. Connect it to Alexa as well to announce anytime the doorbell has been rung or the motion sensors have been tripped. Amazon is having a sale on the Ring Video Doorbell 3 for $40 off .